Harvest Party

Join Arcane Cellars on Sunday, October 13 from 12 noon to 5 pm for a Harvest Party.

Live music with the Roundhouse Band and a Sip & Paint class, both from 1 to 4 pm.



Please pre-register for the Sip & Paint class here: http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/uncorked-painting-class-oct-13th-arcane-cellars/



Coin Operated Boy food truck on-site, craft beer and soda also available.



https://arcanecellars.com/events/ for more info.

Fee: $10 tasting fee 12 to 1 pm only (includes cover) $5 cover after 1