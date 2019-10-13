|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Winery
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|503-868-7076
|info@arcanecellars.com
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/event/fall-harvest-celebration-2019/
Harvest Party
Join Arcane Cellars on Sunday, October 13 from 12 noon to 5 pm for a Harvest Party.
Live music with the Roundhouse Band and a Sip & Paint class, both from 1 to 4 pm.
Please pre-register for the Sip & Paint class here: http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/uncorked-painting-class-oct-13th-arcane-cellars/
Coin Operated Boy food truck on-site, craft beer and soda also available.
https://arcanecellars.com/events/ for more info.
Fee: $10 tasting fee 12 to 1 pm only (includes cover) $5 cover after 1
Celebrate Harvest at Arcane Cellars