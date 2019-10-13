 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Winery
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:info@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/event/fall-harvest-celebration-2019/
All Dates:Oct 13, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 to 4 pm

Harvest Party

Join Arcane Cellars on Sunday, October 13 from 12 noon to 5 pm for a Harvest Party.
Live music with the Roundhouse Band and a Sip & Paint class, both from 1 to 4 pm.

Please pre-register for the Sip & Paint class here: http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/uncorked-painting-class-oct-13th-arcane-cellars/

Coin Operated Boy food truck on-site, craft beer and soda also available.

https://arcanecellars.com/events/ for more info.

Fee: $10 tasting fee 12 to 1 pm only (includes cover) $5 cover after 1

Celebrate Harvest at Arcane Cellars

Arcane Cellars Winery
Arcane Cellars Winery 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable