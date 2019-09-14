 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://https://wintershillwine.orderport.net/product-details/0209/2019-Harvest-Party
All Dates:Sep 14, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Harvest Party

Saturday, September 14th, 2019

Join us to celebrate the 2019 Harvest. Farmer’s Plate & Pantry will be here serving up delicious food to pair with our wines. You’re tasting fee will cover a $10 food voucher, and more food will be available for purchase.

Tasting is $20 and you will receive a $10 food voucher.

Food served from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

Cellar Door Club Members: complimentary and you will receive a $10 food voucher. Please email cellardoor@wintershillwine.com if you would like to RSVP.

 

Join us to celebrate the 2019 Harvest. Farmer's Plate & Pantry is serving delicious food.

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

