Harvest Party
Saturday, September 14th, 2019
Join us to celebrate the 2019 Harvest. Farmer’s Plate & Pantry will be here serving up delicious food to pair with our wines. You’re tasting fee will cover a $10 food voucher, and more food will be available for purchase.
Tasting is $20 and you will receive a $10 food voucher.
Food served from 12:00-4:00 p.m.
Cellar Door Club Members: complimentary and you will receive a $10 food voucher. Please email cellardoor@wintershillwine.com if you would like to RSVP.
