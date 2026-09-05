Harvest In Motion

Step into the magic of harvest at Cramoisi Vineyard for an unforgettable evening celebrating the beauty, abundance, and artistry of the season.



Inspired by the vineyard and Mother Nature’s gifts, Sofía will make a dramatic runway entrance adorned with grapevines, ripe grapes, flowers, and natural elements, bringing the spirit of harvest to life in a breathtaking, wearable work of art by Amanda Bayha from @soulseedsflowerart.



The evening will continue with an elegant five-course culinary experience, thoughtfully paired with Cramoisi Estate wines (new releases and cherished library wines). Surrounded by the vineyard, guests will enjoy exceptional food by Chef Ricardo Antúnez.



This is more than a dinner. It is a celebration of the land, the season, and the people who bring each harvest to life.

Fee: $150