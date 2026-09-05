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Location:Cramoisi Vineyard
Map:8670 Northeast Worden Hill Road Dundee, OR 97115, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-583-1536
Email:Sofia@CRAMOISIVINEYARD.COM
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/cramoisivineyard/event/608665/harvest-in-motion-a-tribute-to-mother-nature
All Dates:Sep 5, 2026 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Harvest In Motion

Step into the magic of harvest at Cramoisi Vineyard for an unforgettable evening celebrating the beauty, abundance, and artistry of the season.

Inspired by the vineyard and Mother Nature’s gifts, Sofía will make a dramatic runway entrance adorned with grapevines, ripe grapes, flowers, and natural elements, bringing the spirit of harvest to life in a breathtaking, wearable work of art by Amanda Bayha from @soulseedsflowerart.

The evening will continue with an elegant five-course culinary experience, thoughtfully paired with Cramoisi Estate wines (new releases and cherished library wines). Surrounded by the vineyard, guests will enjoy exceptional food by Chef Ricardo Antúnez.

This is more than a dinner. It is a celebration of the land, the season, and the people who bring each harvest to life.

 

Fee: $150

Step into the magic of harvest at Cramoisi Vineyard. Sofía’s breathtaking runway entrance, adorned with nature’s gifts, sets the stage for an unforgettable evening. Enjoy a five-course dinner by Chef Ricardo Antúnez, paired with Cramoisi Estate wines. A celebration of the land, season, abundance, artistry, and people behind every harvest.

Cramoisi Vineyard
Cramoisi Vineyard 97115 8670 Northeast Worden Hill Road Dundee, OR 97115, Dundee, OR 97115
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