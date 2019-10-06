Harvest Hike & Luncheon at Patton Valley

Join Patton Valley during the most exciting time of the year: Harvest! Enjoy a guided tour through our 30-acre estate vineyard where you will learn about our sustainable farming practices, handmade approach, and the history of Patton Valley. Stop along the route to enjoy library wines made from the very vines and blocks you are walking through.



After our hike, venture into the production space where you will get to learn about current harvest activities from our cellar crew. Watch out Megan, our Assistant Winemaker, may just put you to work! All the excitement is bound to spark your appetite, so we’ll head back into the vineyard for a harvest lunch.



Take a seat among our vines and enjoy a family-style three-course lunch provided by chef Sean McKee from the Newbergundian. Grab a glass of your favorite wine from our hike to pair perfectly with your lunch.

Limited to 25 tickets. Click here to reserve your seat today!

General Admission: $65 | Wine Club: $50