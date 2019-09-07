 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/harvest-dinner-at-left-coast-estate.html
All Dates:Sep 7, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Harvest Dinner at Left Coast Estate

Left Coast is back with our Annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. This year we will be hosting above some of our younger vines, near the winery, with a beautiful view looking out over the Valley and our vineyard sites.

Chef Carolynn and Chef Bob have prepared a mouth-watering menu once again. Get your seat now, and toast with us to another harvest and to all of you who believe in our wine and our land. Cheers!

This is a highly popular event and is limited to 60 people.

When you first arrive, we will greet you with our Sparkling Settler’s Cider.

1st Course

Grapes dipped in goat cheese with a sprinkle of pistachios

Paired with 2015 Béton Reserve Pinot Blanc

2nd Course

Carolynn’s Vegetarian Paella

Paired with 2014 Pinot Meunier

3rd Course

Duck Confit served with roasted potatoes, fresh off the cob corn, house-made ricotta chanterelles and microgreens *Vegetarian and Pescatarian options available

Paired with 2015 Right Bank Pinot Noir

4th Course

Frosé Sorbet

Paired with 2013 Blanc de Noir

5th Course

S’mores Cookie

Paired with 2015 Suzanne’s Chardonnay

Fee: $125

Enjoy this wonderful dinner out among the vines on the Estate.

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable