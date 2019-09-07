Harvest Dinner at Left Coast Estate

Left Coast is back with our Annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. This year we will be hosting above some of our younger vines, near the winery, with a beautiful view looking out over the Valley and our vineyard sites.



Chef Carolynn and Chef Bob have prepared a mouth-watering menu once again. Get your seat now, and toast with us to another harvest and to all of you who believe in our wine and our land. Cheers!



This is a highly popular event and is limited to 60 people.



When you first arrive, we will greet you with our Sparkling Settler’s Cider.



1st Course



Grapes dipped in goat cheese with a sprinkle of pistachios



Paired with 2015 Béton Reserve Pinot Blanc



2nd Course



Carolynn’s Vegetarian Paella



Paired with 2014 Pinot Meunier



3rd Course



Duck Confit served with roasted potatoes, fresh off the cob corn, house-made ricotta chanterelles and microgreens *Vegetarian and Pescatarian options available



Paired with 2015 Right Bank Pinot Noir



4th Course



Frosé Sorbet



Paired with 2013 Blanc de Noir



5th Course



S’mores Cookie



Paired with 2015 Suzanne’s Chardonnay

Fee: $125