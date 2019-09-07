|Location:
|Left Coast Estate
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Email:
|hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/harvest-dinner-at-left-coast-estate.html
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner at Left Coast Estate
Left Coast is back with our Annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. This year we will be hosting above some of our younger vines, near the winery, with a beautiful view looking out over the Valley and our vineyard sites.
Chef Carolynn and Chef Bob have prepared a mouth-watering menu once again. Get your seat now, and toast with us to another harvest and to all of you who believe in our wine and our land. Cheers!
This is a highly popular event and is limited to 60 people.
When you first arrive, we will greet you with our Sparkling Settler’s Cider.
1st Course
Grapes dipped in goat cheese with a sprinkle of pistachios
Paired with 2015 Béton Reserve Pinot Blanc
2nd Course
Carolynn’s Vegetarian Paella
Paired with 2014 Pinot Meunier
3rd Course
Duck Confit served with roasted potatoes, fresh off the cob corn, house-made ricotta chanterelles and microgreens *Vegetarian and Pescatarian options available
Paired with 2015 Right Bank Pinot Noir
4th Course
Frosé Sorbet
Paired with 2013 Blanc de Noir
5th Course
S’mores Cookie
Paired with 2015 Suzanne’s Chardonnay
Fee: $125
Enjoy this wonderful dinner out among the vines on the Estate.