Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR, United States, Oregon 97225, Portland, Oregon 97225
Email:alexa@lawrence-pr.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/event/495810/harvest-dinner?utm_source=OWP&utm_medium=CALENDAR&utm_campaign=Harvest_dinner24&utm_id=HARVDIN24
All Dates:Oct 19, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvest Dinner at Amaterra Winery

This immersive dinner will allow guests to taste a variety of different wines and active fermentations with the winemaking team, followed by dinner with a curated fall menu prepared by Amaterra’s culinary team highlighting fall harvest from Amaterra’s local farm partners.

Amaterra is a private winery located in the West Hills of Portland and requires a membership of some capacity to utilize the space and make reservations. The easiest way to become a member is to purchase a Social membership. This requires a one-time fee of $25, which can be applied to a purchase of two or more bottles. To become a social member, visit: https://amaterrawines.com/social-membership/. To enjoy increasing levels of access and additional benefits at Amaterra, guests can become a Wine Club member, to learn more, visit: https://amaterrawines.com/wine-club-cloned/.

Meaning “for the love of the Earth,” Amaterra is a state-of-the-art winery and restaurant that opened in early 2022 amidst the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, the facility serves as a destination for both residents and visitors alike and features a 12-acre vineyard, chef-driven restaurant, outdoor event lawn, and expansive city views. The gravity-flow winery produces 10,000 cases of wine annually, predominantly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. For more information, please visit: https://amaterrawines.com/

 

Fee: $Tickets are $167.20 per person for wine club members and $190 for social club members

Join Amaterra Winery for a festive fall dinner in honor of harvest season!

