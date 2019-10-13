 Calendar Home
Location:Pfeiffer Winery
Map:25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419982828
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
Website:http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/2019-harvest-dinner
All Dates:Oct 13, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Harvest Dinner

Celebrate the 2019 harvest and completion of Crush!

Mix & mingle and get to know your neighbors from 4-5 pm, dinner service will begin promptly at 5 pm. Enjoy an elegant 4-course dinner full of harvest tapas, hearty dinner and delicious desserts catered by Sheild Catering.

Listen to the stories of this year’s harvest from the winemakers and helpers.
Lovely music by the Nancy Hamilton Quartet.

No-host bar. RSVP's required. 21 and over only.
Limited Seating -- Please Call 541.998.2828 for Reservations.
Early Bird Special $79 - Order your tickets before September 20th and save!

 

Celebrate the bounty of harvest with Pfeiffer Winery

