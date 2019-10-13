Harvest Dinner

Celebrate the 2019 harvest and completion of Crush!



Mix & mingle and get to know your neighbors from 4-5 pm, dinner service will begin promptly at 5 pm. Enjoy an elegant 4-course dinner full of harvest tapas, hearty dinner and delicious desserts catered by Sheild Catering.



Listen to the stories of this year’s harvest from the winemakers and helpers.

Lovely music by the Nancy Hamilton Quartet.



No-host bar. RSVP's required. 21 and over only.

Limited Seating -- Please Call 541.998.2828 for Reservations.

Early Bird Special $79 - Order your tickets before September 20th and save!