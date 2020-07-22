 Calendar Home
Location:Instagram Live @adelsheim
Map:Instragram Live, Instagram Live, OR 97132
Phone: 5035383652
Website:http://16800 NE Calkins Lane
All Dates:Jul 22, 2020 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Happy Hour with Orox Leather

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
2:00 PM 3:00 PM

Join us on Instagram for a virtual Happy Hour with our featured partner, Orox Leather! Elizabeth will be raising a glass with Levi, from the Orox family to talk about our collaboration and all of the beautiful products they have crafted for us.

Follow @adelsheim on Instagram, and tune in on the app at 2pm (PDT)

Instagram Live @adelsheim
Instagram Live @adelsheim 97132 Instragram Live, Instagram Live, OR 97132
