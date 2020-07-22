Happy Hour with Orox Leather

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

2:00 PM 3:00 PM



Join us on Instagram for a virtual Happy Hour with our featured partner, Orox Leather! Elizabeth will be raising a glass with Levi, from the Orox family to talk about our collaboration and all of the beautiful products they have crafted for us.



Follow @adelsheim on Instagram, and tune in on the app at 2pm (PDT)