|All Dates:
Happy Hour with Orox Leather
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
2:00 PM 3:00 PM
Join us on Instagram for a virtual Happy Hour with our featured partner, Orox Leather! Elizabeth will be raising a glass with Levi, from the Orox family to talk about our collaboration and all of the beautiful products they have crafted for us.
Follow @adelsheim on Instagram, and tune in on the app at 2pm (PDT)