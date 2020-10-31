|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|5036236181
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/2620452678204791
Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest
Eat, Drink & Be Scary!
Chateau Bianca invites you to take part in our costume contest on Halloween!
We will have fruit & cheese plates available to purchase.
To Enter:
Drop in the tasting room dressed up anytime between 10-5 pm on Halloween. We will snap your photo and judging/voting will take place on social media.
Winners to be announced on November 5th. Winner will receive a VIP experience valued at $300. We will mail your prize to you!
Everyone that dresses up will also get to spin the prize wheel to reveal special deals and discounts.
Join us at Chateau Bianca for some Halloween dress-up fun!