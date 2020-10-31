 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/2620452678204791
All Dates:Oct 31, 2020 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest

Eat, Drink & Be Scary!
Chateau Bianca invites you to take part in our costume contest on Halloween!
We will have fruit & cheese plates available to purchase.
To Enter:
Drop in the tasting room dressed up anytime between 10-5 pm on Halloween. We will snap your photo and judging/voting will take place on social media.
Winners to be announced on November 5th. Winner will receive a VIP experience valued at $300. We will mail your prize to you!
Everyone that dresses up will also get to spin the prize wheel to reveal special deals and discounts.

Join us at Chateau Bianca for some Halloween dress-up fun!

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
