Halloween Spooktacular Costume Contest

Eat, Drink & Be Scary!

Chateau Bianca invites you to take part in our costume contest on Halloween!

We will have fruit & cheese plates available to purchase.

To Enter:

Drop in the tasting room dressed up anytime between 10-5 pm on Halloween. We will snap your photo and judging/voting will take place on social media.

Winners to be announced on November 5th. Winner will receive a VIP experience valued at $300. We will mail your prize to you!

Everyone that dresses up will also get to spin the prize wheel to reveal special deals and discounts.