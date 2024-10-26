Halloween Silent Disco

Dance the night away at our Halloween Silent Disco while overlooking a stunning view of Oregon Wine Country. Our DJs will keep the energy high, promising and unforgettable evening of fun and music. Our wine bar will be open late with light bites, and delicious wines to keep you refreshed throughout the night, so dress in your favorite costume and bring your friends to join us at the Stoller Experience Center as we groove to the beats.



Saturday October 26th | 6 -8 pm



$20 per club member, $30 per guest



Ticket purchase includes headphone rental; food and wine will be available for purchase at the event.

