Guest Wines: SakeOne

Our Second Saturday Guest during grape harvest is generally non-vinifera focused! Today we welcome SakéOne, America’s first craft saké producer, brewing high-quality saké in Oregon for more than two decades. Tapping into the idyllic waters of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, they brew pure, premium saké at their dedicated Kura (a.k.a. brewery) under the supervision of brewmaster Takumi Kuwabara. Between their Oregon Craft saké brands—Momokawa, Moonstone, and g Saké—SakéOne has won more awards than any other saké company in America. The special tasting flight will include wines from both Anam Cara and SakéOne Fee: $15, waived with any 2-bottle purchase