Anam Cara Cellars
306 N Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Oct 12, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Wines: SakeOne

Our Second Saturday Guest during grape harvest is generally non-vinifera focused! Today we welcome SakéOne, America’s first craft saké producer, brewing high-quality saké in Oregon for more than two decades. Tapping into the idyllic waters of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, they brew pure, premium saké at their dedicated Kura (a.k.a. brewery) under the supervision of brewmaster Takumi Kuwabara. Between their Oregon Craft saké brands—Momokawa, Moonstone, and g Saké—SakéOne has won more awards than any other saké company in America.  The special tasting flight will include wines from both Anam Cara and SakéOne Fee: $15, waived with any 2-bottle purchase

Learn about Saké with America’s premier producer SakéOne!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

