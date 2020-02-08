|Location:
Anam Cara Cellars
|Map:
306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
503-537-9150
|Email:
info@anamcaracellars.com
|Website:
http://www.anamcaracellars.com
|All Dates:
Guest Winemaker: Résolu Cellars
Résolu, French for “Resolute”: admirably purposeful, determined and unwavering. A fitting description for the father and son winemakers of Résolu Cellars and the elegant wines they craft. With premium grapes from select Oregon and Washington vineyards and a passionate pursuit of perfection, this team consistently produces wines that represent the best of the Northwest.
Micro-boutique Résolu Cellars is the first and only urban winery in Beaverton, and this is a rare opportunity to taste and acquire their terrific wines.
Today’s flight will include wines from both Résolu and Anam Cara.
Fee: $20/waived with any two-bottle purchase
