 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Cellars
Map:306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-537-9150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Feb 8, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winemaker: Résolu Cellars

Résolu, French for “Resolute”: admirably purposeful, determined and unwavering. A fitting description for the father and son winemakers of Résolu Cellars and the elegant wines they craft. With premium grapes from select Oregon and Washington vineyards and a passionate pursuit of perfection, this team consistently produces wines that represent the best of the Northwest.

Micro-boutique Résolu Cellars is the first and only urban winery in Beaverton, and this is a rare opportunity to taste and acquire their terrific wines.

Today’s flight will include wines from both Résolu and Anam Cara.

 

Fee: $20/waived with any two-bottle purchase

Micro-boutique Résolu Cellars is today's "Homeless" Guest Winemaker.

Anam Cara Cellars
Anam Cara Cellars 97132 306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable