Guest Winemaker: Résolu Cellars

Résolu, French for “Resolute”: admirably purposeful, determined and unwavering. A fitting description for the father and son winemakers of Résolu Cellars and the elegant wines they craft. With premium grapes from select Oregon and Washington vineyards and a passionate pursuit of perfection, this team consistently produces wines that represent the best of the Northwest.



Micro-boutique Résolu Cellars is the first and only urban winery in Beaverton, and this is a rare opportunity to taste and acquire their terrific wines.



Today’s flight will include wines from both Résolu and Anam Cara.

Fee: $20/waived with any two-bottle purchase