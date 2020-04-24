Guest Winemaker Event: James Mantone of Syncline W

Winemaker Alex Fullerton will host guest winemaker James Mantone of Syncline Winery in the Columbia Gorge. A Rhone Ranger, James and his family have focused on Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre, Carignan, and more with a smattering of non-Rhone varietals, including Gamay and Picpoul in the mix. The wines have earned James acclaim from top buyers around the Pacific Northwest, where much of the 6,000 cases produced annually is sold. We've adored these wines for years for their transparency, which comes from a deft winemaking hand with an eye toward minimal intervention. Join us to taste these lovely Gorge wines.



