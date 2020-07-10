Greek Cooking Class +Wine Dinner

Cooking Class, Wine and Dinner with Natalie's Estate Wines

July 10, 2020

6-9 pm



We are excited to offer cooking classes with a maximum of 10 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station. Each class is about 3.5 hours in length and you participate in a "hands on" cooking class. After enjoying some Natalie's Estate wines during the class, you will enjoy the meal that you have prepared! Boyd and Cassandra will share the wines as well as enjoy the evening with you.



The first cooking class of the series will be preparing an authentic Greek dinner. Drink, eat, learn and have fun! Opa!



Greek Cooking Menu

Appetizers

Hummus

Saganaki with pita bread (flaming cheese)



Entree

Yemista (stuffed tomatoes with lemon roasted potatoes)

Eggplant salad



Dessert

Baklava



These Natalie's Estate wines will be served throughout the evening:

2019 "Columbia Valley" Chardonnay

2017 "Columbia Valley" Malbec

2016 "Columbia Valley" Reserve Sangiovese

2016 “Red Willow Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon



When: Friday, July 10th

Time: 6 pm - 9:30 pm

Where: Cookin' Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223 (Behind the Chair Outlet Store)

Cost: $125 per person includes wine, cooking lesson & dinner

Reservations: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/cookinclass/items/238709/?fulltems=yes&flow=358483



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/811877129219618/

Questions call 503-807-5008.

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/







Fee: $125