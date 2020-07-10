 Calendar Home
Greek Cooking Class +Wine Dinner

Cooking Class, Wine and Dinner with Natalie's Estate Wines
We are excited to offer cooking classes with a maximum of 10 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station. Each class is about 3.5 hours in length and you participate in a "hands on" cooking class. After enjoying some Natalie's Estate wines during the class, you will enjoy the meal that you have prepared! Boyd and Cassandra will share the wines as well as enjoy the evening with you.

The first cooking class of the series will be preparing an authentic Greek dinner. Drink, eat, learn and have fun! Opa!

Greek Cooking Menu
Appetizers
Hummus
Saganaki with pita bread (flaming cheese)

Entree
Yemista (stuffed tomatoes with lemon roasted potatoes)
Eggplant salad

Dessert
Baklava

These Natalie's Estate wines will be served throughout the evening:
2019 "Columbia Valley" Chardonnay
2017 "Columbia Valley" Malbec
2016 "Columbia Valley" Reserve Sangiovese
2016 “Red Willow Vineyard" Cabernet Sauvignon

When: Friday, July 10th
Time: 6 pm - 9:30 pm
Where: Cookin' Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223 (Behind the Chair Outlet Store)
Cost: $125 per person includes wine, cooking lesson & dinner
Reservations: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/cookinclass/items/238709/?fulltems=yes&flow=358483

