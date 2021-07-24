 Calendar Home
Location:The park
Map:5737 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-714-3810
Email:Kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:Http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 24, 2021 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Entry @ middle gate above main entry. Opens @ 6pm

Grand Illusion, tribute to STYX @ Kathken

Grand Illusion, awesome tribute band to STYX, returns to Kathken.
Grand Illusion is the Northwest’s premier Styx tribute act. They perform the greatest hits of the legendary band STYX. With 4 lead vocalists, this group has the power to faithfully perform their amazing songs. These guys are a rocking and melodic band that faithfully recreates the magic of Styx classics like "Come Sail Away", "Renegade", "Fooling Yourself", "Lady", "Grand Illusion", "Miss America", "Mr. Roboto" and so many more classic songs. If you're a Styx fan, we think you'll like what you hear. If you're not a Styx fan, you will be by the end of the evening!

 

Fee: $10/person @ eventbrite & $15/person entry

Grand Illusion returns to Kathken with the music of STYX

