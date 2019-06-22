 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove (Park)
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 22, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens 6pm. Cover collected @ gate. Arrive early for closer parking

Grand Illusion-STYX tribute @ Kathken

Grand Illusion is the Northwest’s premier Styx tribute act. They perform the greatest hits of the legendary band STYX. With 4 lead vocalists, this group has the power to faithfully perform their amazing songs. These guys are a rocking and melodic band that faithfully recreates the magic of Styx classics like "Come Sail Away", "Renegade", "Fooling Yourself", "Lady", "Grand Illusion", "Miss America", "Mr. Roboto" and so many more classic songs. If you're a Styx fan, we think you'll like what you hear. If you're not a Styx fan, you will be by the end of the evening!
Call for advance tickets, table reservations or more information.
No minors, dogs, refunds, ice chests or outside food or beverages!

 

Fee: $10 per person

This truly will be our final summer music so come out & see Grand Illusion!

The Grove (Park)
The Grove (Park) 97304 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable