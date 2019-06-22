Grand Illusion-STYX tribute @ Kathken

Grand Illusion is the Northwest’s premier Styx tribute act. They perform the greatest hits of the legendary band STYX. With 4 lead vocalists, this group has the power to faithfully perform their amazing songs. These guys are a rocking and melodic band that faithfully recreates the magic of Styx classics like "Come Sail Away", "Renegade", "Fooling Yourself", "Lady", "Grand Illusion", "Miss America", "Mr. Roboto" and so many more classic songs. If you're a Styx fan, we think you'll like what you hear. If you're not a Styx fan, you will be by the end of the evening!

Call for advance tickets, table reservations or more information.

No minors, dogs, refunds, ice chests or outside food or beverages!

Fee: $10 per person