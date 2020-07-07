 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyard
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 7, 2020 - Jul 25, 2020 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Gourmet Burgers and Brew

Noon – 4:00PM, or until they SELL OUT!
We are pleased to offer Gloria’s gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent. Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger – perfectly paired with Reustle wines. For the non-wine drinker in your group we will offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.
PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK

