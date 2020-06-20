 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Jun 20, 2020 - Aug 29, 2020 Every Saturday - 6/20 to 8/29 from noon - 4pm, excluding 6/27 and 8/8 when the tasting room will be closed for special events.

Gourmet Burgers and Brew

Noon – 4:00PM, or until they SELL OUT!
We are pleased to include Gloria’s gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent. Each Saturday this summer we will feature a different gourmet burger – perfectly paired with Reustle wines. For the non-wine drinker in your group we will offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap. PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS

Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
