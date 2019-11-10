Gorge Wine Weekend

GORGE WINE WEEKEND: NOV 8-10



The Gorge Wine region is a powerful place. It’s a place of extremes—in climate, scenery, and style of wine—where the astounding beauty of the landscape is inextricable from its allure as a world-class wine region. It’s a modern frontier, of sorts, undergoing discovery and growth while holding fast to what makes it special. The extreme conditions that shape the wine are unique to this region—to be sensed, embraced, and celebrated. Creativity is at the heart of the vision for Gorge Wine. The region is marked by an intrepid spirit that seeks to craft something extraordinary through inspiration in dialog with the land. For one delightful weekend, we’re bringing together wine lovers, winemakers, winegrowers, and chefs to celebrate the finale of the season - the completion of the harvest. You are invited to join us.



more info: gorgewine.com

tickets: https://gorgewineweekend2019.eventbrite.com/



FRIDAY - NOV 8, 2019: FRIDAY NIGHT SOIRÉE

6-9pm • Cathedral Ridge Winery, 4200 Post Canyon Dr., Hood River, OR



Come as you are, raise a glass and join us for the weekend. Unite with hardworking winemakers and staff as we raise a glass to another vintage in the cellar. Sample award-winning wines from the Gorge all under one roof and enjoy stories of this year's crush. Ticket price includes complimentary tastings, hors-d'oeuvres, and a commemorative wine glass. Event is rain or shine, just like harvest!

Must be 21 to attend. Proof of age required at check-in.



SUNDAY - NOV 10, 2019: SUNDAY MORNING SPARKLING BRUNCH



10am-12pm • Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Dr., Hood River, OR



Start the day with Sparkling wine and brunch with winemakers Savor sparkling wines from many wineries in the Gorge, each carefully paired with a 4-course prix fixe brunch. Learn more about this unique style from the winemakers who created them. Sparkling wines will be sourcing from local Gorge wineries including: COR Cellars, Cerulean, The Pines 1852, Analemma and more!

Tickets are limited, RSVP required by 11/4. Must be 21 to attend. Proof of age required at check-in. Sorry, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions.





Fee: $40-115