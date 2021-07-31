Gold Dust, tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Kathken

Gold Dust is the NW's Premier Portland-based Fleetwood Mac Tribute show band. The six-member band is ll Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nix experience. Gold Dust performs in costume including wigs, dressing, and of course, shawls! They seek to capture the essence of Fleetwood Mac, singing their greatest hits, playing the signature licks, and providing a full atmospheric experience for the audience.

Fee: $10/person @ eventbrite.com $15/person entry