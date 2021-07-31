 Calendar Home
Location:The park
Map:5737 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-714-3810
Email:Kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:Http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 31, 2021 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Entry @ middle gate above main gate Opens 6pm

Gold Dust, tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Kathken

Gold Dust is the NW's Premier Portland-based Fleetwood Mac Tribute show band. The six-member band is ll Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nix experience. Gold Dust performs in costume including wigs, dressing, and of course, shawls! They seek to capture the essence of Fleetwood Mac, singing their greatest hits, playing the signature licks, and providing a full atmospheric experience for the audience.

 

Fee: $10/person @ eventbrite.com $15/person entry

Gold Dust, the premiere Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performing from 7-10pm @ Kathken Vineyards.

