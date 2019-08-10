GOLD DUST! Awesome Fleetwood Mac tribute

Gold Dust the ultimate tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. The group first formed in August of 2012 and added the remaining members in January of 2013. Started by lead singer, Windy Wahlke, the band has worked with dedication, love, and passion to bring high quality performance and sound to fans of the music. The music is spot on & you’ll swear you see Stevie Nicks rockin on stage! They offer a memorable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's!

Food & beverages provided for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs, ice chests or refunds.

Fee: $10 per person