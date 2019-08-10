 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 10, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm $10 per person collected @ gate. Gate opens 5:45pm

GOLD DUST! Awesome Fleetwood Mac tribute

Gold Dust the ultimate tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. The group first formed in August of 2012 and added the remaining members in January of 2013. Started by lead singer, Windy Wahlke, the band has worked with dedication, love, and passion to bring high quality performance and sound to fans of the music. The music is spot on & you’ll swear you see Stevie Nicks rockin on stage! They offer a memorable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's!
Food & beverages provided for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs, ice chests or refunds.

 

Fee: $10 per person

Gold Dust the ultimate tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac.

The Grove
The Grove 97304 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable