Global EMBA in Wine Business Info Session

This information session will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sokol Blosser Winery in Dayton, Oregon.



Focused preparation for global wine industry leaders online and onsite.



The Global Executive MBA in Wine Business comprises four “leadership intensives” in California, Australia, and France, and three-month segments of online case and project-based learning and faculty mentoring. Students have the rare opportunity to study with our distinguished wine business faculty from across the U.S. and the world.



What sets Sonoma apart?

50-50 male-female ratio in student enrollment

Faculty from 10 different countries and cultures

Life-long career services for professional success

Personalized and experiential learning environment

Flexible schedule for work-school-life balance

Financial aid and scholarships are available

Deep industry connections and alumni network



HYBRID PROGRAM SNAPSHOTS:



Prestige

Unique location, expert faculty, and deep relationships in the world of wine.



Immersion

10-day "Leadership Intensives" on three continents around the world.



Advanced Training

Improve design and systems thinking, financial analysis, talent management, and macro analysis of economic, environmental, and cultural frameworks.



Leadership

Fosters executive decision-making, strategic analysis, and leadership communication as part of an individual integrative change project.



Flexibility

16-month program includes three-month segments of online case-based

learning and faculty mentoring, with three extended onsite visits.



Integration

Team and project-based learning will focus on wine value chain strategies, international brand management, and investments, mergers and acquisitions.



Information Sessions are an opportunity for incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty, and staff for an overview of the program, outline of courses, and to address any questions.



Visit sbe.sonoma.edu/mba to learn more.



Questions?

Email: mba@sonoma.edu

Phone: (707) 664-3501





The Sonoma MBA programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a standard of excellence shared by fewer than five percent of business schools worldwide.