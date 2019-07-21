|Location:
|Sokol Blosser Winery
|5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|7076643501
|mba@sonoma.edu
|http://sbe.sonoma.edu/events/global-executive-mba-wine-business-information-session-w-complimentary-tasting-sokol-blosser
Global EMBA in Wine Business Info Session
This information session will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sokol Blosser Winery in Dayton, Oregon.
Focused preparation for global wine industry leaders online and onsite.
The Global Executive MBA in Wine Business comprises four “leadership intensives” in California, Australia, and France, and three-month segments of online case and project-based learning and faculty mentoring. Students have the rare opportunity to study with our distinguished wine business faculty from across the U.S. and the world.
What sets Sonoma apart?
50-50 male-female ratio in student enrollment
Faculty from 10 different countries and cultures
Life-long career services for professional success
Personalized and experiential learning environment
Flexible schedule for work-school-life balance
Financial aid and scholarships are available
Deep industry connections and alumni network
HYBRID PROGRAM SNAPSHOTS:
Prestige
Unique location, expert faculty, and deep relationships in the world of wine.
Immersion
10-day "Leadership Intensives" on three continents around the world.
Advanced Training
Improve design and systems thinking, financial analysis, talent management, and macro analysis of economic, environmental, and cultural frameworks.
Leadership
Fosters executive decision-making, strategic analysis, and leadership communication as part of an individual integrative change project.
Flexibility
16-month program includes three-month segments of online case-based
learning and faculty mentoring, with three extended onsite visits.
Integration
Team and project-based learning will focus on wine value chain strategies, international brand management, and investments, mergers and acquisitions.
Information Sessions are an opportunity for incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty, and staff for an overview of the program, outline of courses, and to address any questions.
Visit sbe.sonoma.edu/mba to learn more.
Questions?
The Sonoma MBA programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a standard of excellence shared by fewer than five percent of business schools worldwide.
Information session followed by a complimentary wine tasting at Sokol Blosser Winery.