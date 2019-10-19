 Calendar Home
Location:Gathering Together Farm
Map:25159 Grange Hall Rd, Philomath, Oregon 97370
Phone: (541) 929-4270
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/gathering-together-farm-wine-maker-dinner.html
All Dates:Oct 19, 2019

Gathering Together Farm Winemaker Dinner

Enjoy a five-course prix fixe dinner accompanied by three wine pours from Airlie Winery. Reservations will be accepted in September for the wine dinner on
Saturday, October 19th, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a five-course prix fixe dinner accompanied by three wine pours from Airlie Winery. Fee: $75 per person.

Enjoy a five-course prix fixe dinner accompanied by three wine pours from Airlie Winery

Gathering Together Farm
Gathering Together Farm 25159 25159 Grange Hall Rd, Philomath, Oregon 97370
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable