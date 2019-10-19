|Location:
|Gathering Together Farm
|Map:
|25159 Grange Hall Rd, Philomath, Oregon 97370
|Phone:
|(541) 929-4270
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/gathering-together-farm-wine-maker-dinner.html
|All Dates:
Gathering Together Farm Winemaker Dinner
Enjoy a five-course prix fixe dinner accompanied by three wine pours from Airlie Winery. Reservations will be accepted in September for the wine dinner on
Saturday, October 19th, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a five-course prix fixe dinner accompanied by three wine pours from Airlie Winery. Fee: $75 per person.
Enjoy a five-course prix fixe dinner accompanied by three wine pours from Airlie Winery