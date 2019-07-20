Gardening Workshop Series: Living Centerpieces

Join Nursery Specialist, Alanna Lambert, at our series of informal gardening workshops this spring and summer! Each takes place in the nursery where you'll have easy access to our selection of specialty plants and knowledgable staff. Come ready to learn and get your hands dirty!



Create a fun living centerpiece for your outdoor gatherings this summer! We will have an array of living mosses, succulents, rocks and candles for you to create a one of a kind trough style centerpiece for outdoor entertaining. Fee: $35