Location:Durant Gift Shop & Nursery
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5036872095
Email:meg@redridgefarms.com
Website:http://5700 Northeast Breyman Orchard
All Dates:Jul 20, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Gardening Workshop Series: Living Centerpieces

Join Nursery Specialist, Alanna Lambert, at our series of informal gardening workshops this spring and summer! Each takes place in the nursery where you'll have easy access to our selection of specialty plants and knowledgable staff. Come ready to learn and get your hands dirty!

Create a fun living centerpiece for your outdoor gatherings this summer! We will have an array of living mosses, succulents, rocks and candles for you to create a one of a kind trough style centerpiece for outdoor entertaining. Fee: $35

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gardening-workshop-series-living-centerpiece-tickets-58445692640

Durant Gift Shop & Nursery
Durant Gift Shop & Nursery 5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
