G.O.A.T. Farm Tour and Wine Tasting

The Greatest Of All Time….G.O.A.T farm tour at Fraga Farmstead Creamery and wine tasting with Apolloni Vineyards. Experience the sounds of munching goats and soft little snouts at the local organic goat dairy, Fraga Farmstead Creamery. Located just outside Portland, this family run organic dairy farm is home to a hundred pasture raised goats and assorted farm critters. All the goat milk is processed on site into artisan cheese and caramel. During your visit you will walk through the barn to see all the members of Fraga’s herd, feed treats the hardworking mama goats as well as have hands-on milking and bottle feeding experiences. No way?! Yes, we did say bottle feeding. It is kidding season at Fraga Farmstead Creamery and we want you to experience the best of the baby goats. It doesn’t stop there! We will end this wonderful hands on experience with a cheese and wine tasting. Long time neighbors and friends, Apolloni Vineyards, will pair their wines with the fresh-made cheeses from Fraga Farmstead Creamery. Apolloni Vineyards, established in 1999, has been producing elegant Pinot Noirs and vibrant white wines in the North Willamette Valley for over 20 years. This northernmost Willamette Valley vineyard offers a cooler climate for their wines, creating a unique profile to this region. Space is limited to 15 participants per tour. Tour will start promptly at 10:30 am. Please wear appropriate shoes that are fit for your farm experience. $35 per person, includes farm tour, wine and cheese tasting

