 Calendar Home
Location:Irving Street Kitchen
Map:701 Northwest 13th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 6125540356
Email:matt@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-winemakers-dinner-with-irving-street-kitchen-and-classic-wines-auction.html
All Dates:Feb 26, 2020 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Fullerton Winemaker's Dinner

Classic Wines Auction Winemaker Dinners pair top-rated chefs with premier winemakers for one-of-a-kind, multi-course meals. Held at select local restaurants three times per year, these unique dinners feature esteemed winemakers from Oregon and beyond with proceeds benefiting five local nonprofit organizations.

Classic Wines Auction Winemaker Dinners pair top-rated chefs with premier winemakers for one-of-a-ki

Irving Street Kitchen
Irving Street Kitchen 97209 701 Northwest 13th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97209
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable