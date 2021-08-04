 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-wine-101.html
All Dates:Aug 4, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Wine 101

Wine can be intimidating. With hundreds of varietals, Old World and New World styles with unique terminology and labelling rules, weird tasting descriptors (asphalt, mint, green pepper—really?), and common misconceptions galore, our Wine 101 session offers guests a comfortable and informative tour through the world of wine and winegrowing.

A wine course for both wine novices and more experienced tasters alike, we'll learn about core global varietals, labelling differences around the world, winemaking basics, tasting wine, common misconceptions, and more during this two-hour course. We will taste a selection of Fullerton Wines plus carefully selected wines from near and far that demonstrate their varietal, region, and style. You don't want to miss this opportunity to expand your horizons, gain confidence, and learn with the Fullerton Team. Club members receive 15-25% off their tickets.

 

Fee: $60

