|Location:
|The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
|Map:
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove S, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-vine-to-wine.html
|All Dates:
Fullerton Wine Course: Vine to Wine
Featuring special guest Michael Lichtenwalter of Lichtenwalter Vineyard along with winemaker Alex Fullerton of Fullerton Wines
We will take a deep look at farming generally and grape growing specifically. Come discuss and taste the effects of farming practices, different clones, rootstocks, and more on the health of vines and flavors of wine.
Fee: $40
We will take a deep look at farming generally and grape growing specifically. Come discuss and taste