Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove S, Portland, Oregon 97209
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-vine-to-wine.html
All Dates:Jul 20, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Vine to Wine

Featuring special guest Michael Lichtenwalter of Lichtenwalter Vineyard along with winemaker Alex Fullerton of Fullerton Wines

We will take a deep look at farming generally and grape growing specifically. Come discuss and taste the effects of farming practices, different clones, rootstocks, and more on the health of vines and flavors of wine.

 

Fee: $40

The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove S, Portland, Oregon 97209
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
