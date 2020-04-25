Fullerton Wine Course: The Art of Discovery

Tasting wine intimidates many, especially when surrounded by more experienced wine drinkers. Come uncover a focused tasting strategy at the heart of revealing the layers of a wine. Used by somms and trained wine professionals, systematic tasting helps detail the elements that make a wine individual and distinct. In a safe and open environment, we’ll practice tasting systematically while honoring the subjective and personal nature of tasting. Then we’ll apply our skills by tasting a series of wines blind. Beginner and experienced tasters alike will enjoy and benefit from this class.

Fee: $40