 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton%20wine%20course:%20the%20art%20of%20discovery.html
All Dates:Apr 25, 2020 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: The Art of Discovery

Tasting wine intimidates many, especially when surrounded by more experienced wine drinkers. Come uncover a focused tasting strategy at the heart of revealing the layers of a wine. Used by somms and trained wine professionals, systematic tasting helps detail the elements that make a wine individual and distinct. In a safe and open environment, we’ll practice tasting systematically while honoring the subjective and personal nature of tasting. Then we’ll apply our skills by tasting a series of wines blind. Beginner and experienced tasters alike will enjoy and benefit from this class.

 

Fee: $40

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
