|Location:
|Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
|Map:
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Phone:
|612-554-0356
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton%20wine%20course:%20the%20art%20of%20discovery.html
|All Dates:
Fullerton Wine Course: The Art of Discovery
Tasting wine intimidates many, especially when surrounded by more experienced wine drinkers. Come uncover a focused tasting strategy at the heart of revealing the layers of a wine. Used by somms and trained wine professionals, systematic tasting helps detail the elements that make a wine individual and distinct. In a safe and open environment, we’ll practice tasting systematically while honoring the subjective and personal nature of tasting. Then we’ll apply our skills by tasting a series of wines blind. Beginner and experienced tasters alike will enjoy and benefit from this class.
Fee: $40
Tasting wine intimidates many, especially when surrounded by more experienced wine drinkers.