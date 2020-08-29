 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 6125540356
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton%20wine%20course:%20syrah.html
All Dates:Aug 29, 2020 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Syrah

Syrah rises high on the list of mesmorizing grape varietals for winemaker Alex Fullerton. The allure pulled him in like a black hole, and in 2015 he started making Syrah from Mae's Vineyard in the Applegate Valley of southern Oregon. Syrah can be made in climates ranging from moderate to hot, and produces unique wines that showcase the climates and soils of the growing regions. Together, we'll dive deep into the famed regions, winemaking, and flavor profiles of this under-appreciated red grape, tasting both our own bottling and examples from around the globe.

 

Fee: $40

