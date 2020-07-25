 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-pairing-wine-with-food.html
All Dates:Jul 25, 2020 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Pairing Wine with Food

If you ask winemaker Alex Fullerton about wine, food, and their relationship, he adamantly declares food as the eminent partner of the duo. Join Alex and Susanne Fullerton for a sensory experience that will provoke your mind and taste buds. Susanne will prepare dishes to demonstrate the great potential of food and wine pairing. We’ll also discuss and taste how certain ingredients can overpower or diminish your experience with a wine. Join us as we create harmony and dissonance, and leave better prepared to pair wine and food in your home.

 

Fee: $40

If you ask winemaker Alex Fullerton about wine, food, and their relationship, he adamantly declares

The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable