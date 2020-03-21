 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-oak-and-fire.html
All Dates:Mar 21, 2020 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Oak and Fire

Back by popular demand, this session explores the history of oak and wine, famed oak forests, benefits and characteristics of different types of oak, and its impact on our senses. Attendees participate in an interactive blending and tasting experience that explores the spectrum of oak's influence on wine.

 

Fee: $40

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

