Fullerton Wine Course: It's Alive!

What are the benefits of aging wine in barrel? When should you age wine in your own cellar? Discuss and taste the effects of aging wine with winemaker Alex Fullerton. We will dig into our cellars and taste well-aged Bordeaux alongside infant 2018 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, and a few wines in between. Do not miss this event! Fee: $40