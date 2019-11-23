 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wines
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 6125540356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton-wine-course-its-alive-wine-and-time.html
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: It's Alive!

What are the benefits of aging wine in barrel? When should you age wine in your own cellar? Discuss and taste the effects of aging wine with winemaker Alex Fullerton. We will dig into our cellars and taste well-aged Bordeaux alongside infant 2018 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, and a few wines in between. Do not miss this event! Fee: $40

What are the benefits of aging wine in barrel? When should you age wine in your own cellar?

Fullerton Wines
Fullerton Wines 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable