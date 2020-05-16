 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/fullerton%20wine%20course:%20drink%20the%20rainbow.html
All Dates:May 16, 2020 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Fullerton Wine Course: Drink the Rainbow

Learn about the pigments in wine and their correlation with winemaking practices. Color in wine can give you a great deal of information, but can also misguide. To engage our senses in this study, we will vertically taste through our Rosé, as well as a selection of our Pinot Noirs and some skin contact Viognier (new to our lineup).

Learn about the pigments in wine and their correlation with winemaking practices.

Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room 97209 1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
May (2020)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable