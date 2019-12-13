|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Email:
|DrewR@ElizabethChambersCellar.com
|Website:
|http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event/live-music-with-lane-norberg-3/
|All Dates:
Friday Fandango: Live Music by Lane Norberg
Join us for McMinnville’s liveliest happy hour full of live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Lane Norberg’s acoustic-pop sound is accompanied by thoughtful lyrics often written from personal experience. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. No cover charge.
