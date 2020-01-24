 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:drewr@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
All Dates:Jan 24, 2020 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Friday Fandango: David Pollack at Elizabeth Chambe

Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! JoAnna Lee has carved out a niche and generated an ever growing fan base for her edgy acoustic based pop, rock and soul hybrid vibe.

Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! JoAnna Lee has carved out a niche and generated an ever growing fan base for her edgy acoustic based pop, rock and soul hybrid vibe.
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable