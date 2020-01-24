|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Email:
|drewr@elizabethchamberscellar.com
|Website:
|http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
|All Dates:
Friday Fandango: David Pollack at Elizabeth Chambe
Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! JoAnna Lee has carved out a niche and generated an ever growing fan base for her edgy acoustic based pop, rock and soul hybrid vibe.
Friday Fandango: David Pollack at Elizabeth Chambe
Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! JoAnna Lee has carved out a niche and generated an ever growing fan base for her edgy acoustic based pop, rock and soul hybrid vibe.
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128