|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Email:
|drewr@elizabethchamberscellar.com
|Website:
|http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
|All Dates:
Friday Fandango: David Pollack
Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Soulful and melodically addicting, that's the best way to descibe the musican David Pollack
Friday Fandango: David Pollack
Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Soulful and melodically addicting, that's the best way to descibe the musican David Pollack
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128