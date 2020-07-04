Fourth of July Celebration

Syrah "Best Barrel" Release

Come and experience our "Best Barrel" of Syrah. Each year Stephen and Wade choose the absolute best of our Syrah barrels and bottle it separately. With only 300 bottles produced, hand signed and numbered by Stephen, these collectable bottles sell out quickly. Make sure to come out to the winery to taste this wine in the tasting flight, and get yours before they are gone.



Join us from Noon - 4:00PM and enjoy the sounds of Acoustic Blend as they perform in our courtyard to celebrate our nation's independence .



Noon – 4:00PM, or until they SELL OUT!

We are pleased to offer Gloria’s gourmet burgers for purchase in our food tent. Each Saturday during the summer we will feature a different gourmet burger – perfectly paired with Reustle wines. For the non-wine drinker in your group we will offer a selection of locally crafted beer on tap.

PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS