Force Majeure Wine Dinner at Salishan

Force Majeure Vineyards and Salishan Resort are teaming up for a six-course gala wine dinner Saturday, June 8th at 6:30 pm at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach, Oregon. Force Majeure Owners Paul and Susan McBride, and Global Sales Manager Ian Burrows will be on-hand to dine, entertain, and inform guests about these special wines and vineyards as the Force Majeure and Parabellum Wines are expertly paired with a well-thought-out perfectly executed menu by Salishan’s executive chef Kenny Boyle.



After being greeted with a reception pour of 2015 Roco “RMS” Brut alongside an amuse-bouche of baby octopus, radish sprouts, and salmon roe, guests will enjoy diver scallop sashimi, with Kiwano melon, preserved kumquat, and seawater foam served with 2017 Force Majeure Estate Viognier and E. Guigal Condrieu. The dinner continues with mushroom Pyramadas, beurre fondue, seared A-5 Wagyu, and sea bean caviar paired with 2016 Parabellum Alluvio and 2016 Parabellum Coulee, followed by duck paté, seared foie gras, duck cab demi, and shaved truffle with 2015 Force Majeure Epinette and 2016 Force Majeure Cabernet Sauvignon, then lamb shoulder roulade, with fennel, thyme, chervil, and fermented huckleberry served with 2015 Force Majeure Syrah and Force Majeure Parvata.



There will also be an opportunity for a rare sampling of the highly sought after 100-point 2016 Force Majeure SJR Vineyard Syrah from The Rocks AVA in Milton-Freewater served with a dessert of Aerea Honeycomb, Black Sheep Creamery, nasturtium, and brioche toast.



Chef Boyle says, “We are so excited for the opportunity to host this event and show off the new direction of the Salishan. The wonderful things happening in the Valley should not stop at the Van Duzer Corridor.” The Salishan was once a staple of hospitality in Oregon and holds the distinction of being the only establishment in Oregon to ever be awarded a Grand Award from Wine Spectator.



The cost for this exceptional dinner is $135 plus gratuity (total of $159). Reservations can be made by calling the Salishan directly at 541-764-3600. The Salishan will also be extending a 20% discount off the best available room rate to guests attending this wonderful dinner. Use the promo code FORCE or click here.