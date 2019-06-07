 Calendar Home
Location:Jackrabbit Portland
Map:830 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 503-412-1800
Email:john@gojackrabbitgo.com
All Dates:Jun 7, 2019 7:00 pm

Force Majeure Wine Dinner at Jackrabbit Portland

— Force Majeure Vineyards and Jackrabbit are teaming up for a gala dinner on June 7th at 7 pm at the Jackrabbit restaurant in downtown Portland. Force Majeure Owners Paul and Susan McBride, and Global Sales Manager Ian Burrows will be on-hand to dine, entertain, and inform guests about these special wines and vineyards. Force Majeure and Parabellum Wines will be expertly paired with the cuisine of Jackrabbit’s executive chef Brett Uniss.

After being greeted with a reception pour of 2014 Parabellum Cabernet-Merlot, guests will be treated to a family-style menu, featuring deviled eggs with caramelized onions, schmaltz, and fried onions; rabbit paté bruschetta with poached cherries and fennel salad; porcini-dusted “Porkcorn”; and a celebration of Pachamama spring lamb. The exquisite menu will be paired with a flight of Force Majeure wines including the 2017 Force Majeure Viognier Exclusive, 2015 Force Majeure Parvata, 2015 Force Majeure Syrah, and 2015 Force Majeure Epinette. There will also be an opportunity for a rare sampling of the 100-point 2016 Force Majeure SJR Vineyard Syrah from The Rocks AVA in Milton-Freewater with dessert.

The cost of this exceptional dinner is $120, inclusive of food, wine, and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling the Jackrabbit directly at 503-412-1800.

Force Majeure and Jackrabbit are teaming up for a gala dinner on June 7th at 7pm.

Jackrabbit Portland
Jackrabbit Portland 97204 830 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable