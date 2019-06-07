Force Majeure Wine Dinner at Jackrabbit Portland

— Force Majeure Vineyards and Jackrabbit are teaming up for a gala dinner on June 7th at 7 pm at the Jackrabbit restaurant in downtown Portland. Force Majeure Owners Paul and Susan McBride, and Global Sales Manager Ian Burrows will be on-hand to dine, entertain, and inform guests about these special wines and vineyards. Force Majeure and Parabellum Wines will be expertly paired with the cuisine of Jackrabbit’s executive chef Brett Uniss.



After being greeted with a reception pour of 2014 Parabellum Cabernet-Merlot, guests will be treated to a family-style menu, featuring deviled eggs with caramelized onions, schmaltz, and fried onions; rabbit paté bruschetta with poached cherries and fennel salad; porcini-dusted “Porkcorn”; and a celebration of Pachamama spring lamb. The exquisite menu will be paired with a flight of Force Majeure wines including the 2017 Force Majeure Viognier Exclusive, 2015 Force Majeure Parvata, 2015 Force Majeure Syrah, and 2015 Force Majeure Epinette. There will also be an opportunity for a rare sampling of the 100-point 2016 Force Majeure SJR Vineyard Syrah from The Rocks AVA in Milton-Freewater with dessert.



The cost of this exceptional dinner is $120, inclusive of food, wine, and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling the Jackrabbit directly at 503-412-1800.