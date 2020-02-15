For the Love of Wine

Advance reservations are encouraged | Entrance Times: 10:00am & 1:00pm



Join us for Valentine’s Weekend. In the spirit of love and wine, we've put together an incredible celebration of things we love most. At our Valentine’s Tasting and Marketplace, we will be showcasing our newest wines from Domaine Drouhin Oregon. And, for the first time, we will also feature a selection of Library Releases to be served alongside hors d’oeuvres from Allium Bistro.



DDO Direct Members: $20

Non-Members: $50

Your entrance fee includes a flight of 5 wines, passed hors d 'oeuvres, live music, DDO Riedel glass, and access to our unique Valentine's Day Marketplace.

Fee: $DDO Direct Members: $20 per person | Non-Members: $50 per person