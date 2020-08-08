 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca (virtual)
Map:Home, Home, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Hwy 22
All Dates:Aug 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Food & Wine Pairing 101

Join us on August 8th for a virtual experience with our Winemaker, Andreas Wetzel. He will be discussing some of the basics when it comes to pairing food and wine.

You will receive some easy to prepare recipes that you can make before the class to pair with the suggested wines.

There is no fee to join us. We do recommend having the suggested wines.

You must pre-register for this class so that we can email you the GoToMeeting link to join us from your desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

To register RSVP as going in this event OR email customerservice@chateaubianca.com.

Virtual Food & Wine Pairing with the Winemaker.

