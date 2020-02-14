|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Event Center
|Map:
|10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|9719012177
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.cellarpass.com/fondue-of-you-wine-fondue-and-dancing-tickets-5664?w=1
|All Dates:
Fondue of You: Wine, Fondue and Dancing
Please join us from 5:30 pm to 9 pm on Valentine's Day for an evening full of wine, fondue and dancing. We'll also have a Valentine's Station for you to write sweet notes to the one you love.
5:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Wine reception
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Cheese fondue at your table
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm: Dancing and dessert
*Wine will be available for purchase during dinner and dancing
Fee: $100
Bring your sweetie for an amazing evening of wine, dancing and fondue!