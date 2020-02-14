 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Event Center
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.cellarpass.com/fondue-of-you-wine-fondue-and-dancing-tickets-5664?w=1
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Fondue of You: Wine, Fondue and Dancing

Please join us from 5:30 pm to 9 pm on Valentine's Day for an evening full of wine, fondue and dancing. We'll also have a Valentine's Station for you to write sweet notes to the one you love.

5:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Wine reception

6:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Cheese fondue at your table

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm: Dancing and dessert

*Wine will be available for purchase during dinner and dancing

 

Fee: $100

Bring your sweetie for an amazing evening of wine, dancing and fondue!

Youngberg Hill Event Center
Youngberg Hill Event Center 10660 10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable