Fondue of You: Wine, Fondue and Dancing

Please join us from 5:30 pm to 9 pm on Valentine's Day for an evening full of wine, fondue and dancing. We'll also have a Valentine's Station for you to write sweet notes to the one you love.



5:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Wine reception



6:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Cheese fondue at your table



7:00 pm - 9:00 pm: Dancing and dessert



*Wine will be available for purchase during dinner and dancing

Fee: $100