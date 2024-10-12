 Calendar Home
Location:Flaneur Wines
Map:168 S Pine Street, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503.899.4120
Email:amelia@flaneurwines.com
Website:http://168 S Pine Street
Oct 12, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Flâneur Burgundy Vs. Willamette Valley

Explore the infinite sphere of wine with one of Flâneur Wines’ talented wine educators, Sandy Willats. These seminars are taught at the flâneuring pace of a saunter. Each seminar is sure to be digestible, educational and of course delicious and enjoyable. No prior wine education is required to attend. Sandy will meet you where you are on your wine journey whether you’re new to the subject or studying for your Italian Wine Scholar.

Willamette Valley VS. Burgundy France
October 12th | 11AM - 1PM
$110/Person | $100/Members - Login with email associated to wine club account for discount to apply

Oregon wines, especially Pinot Noir are often described as “Burgundian.” But what does that really mean and is it an accurate description? In this class we’ll explore the similarities and differences between the wines of Willamette Valley and Burgundy France for both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Light bites will be provided to accompany the wines.

 

