First Taste Oregon

First Taste is an event of epic proportions featuring fabulous Oregon Wines, Hard Ciders, Spirits, Brews & Delectable Eats for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. We feature some of the industry’s best winemakers, craft brewers, spirit distillers, artists and culinary masters. If wine is not your thing, enjoy a hard cider or a craft brew from one of the state’s best craft brewers or discover your new favorite distilled beverage. Plus, with various artists and commercial vendors, you’re sure to find a unique must-have item.

This year will be bigger and better than ever! We’re moving to the Jackman Long building at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. We have more great vendors, entertainment, and artists. Plus, an upgraded VIP experience introducing our new Swank Lounge. Learn more on our website: firsttasteoregon.com

Come for a taste, stay for a glass, take home a bottle!

Location: Oregon State Fair & Expo Center, Jackman-Long Building, 2330 NE 17 th St, Salem

Date: Friday, January 27, 4-9pm & Saturday, January 28, Noon-9pm

Cost at the Door:

General Admission – $12

Senior, Military, First Responder – $8

Friday VIP – $37

Saturday VIP – $42