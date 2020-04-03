First Friday Wine Tasting at Nikki Jane’s

Bells Up will be the featured winery at Nikki Jane’s Boutique (602 East First Street) at Downtown Newberg’s First Friday event on April 3, 2020. Winemaker Dave Specter will hang out with Nikki Jane’s owner Amy Rubottom and pour three wines—the newly released 2019 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, the 2019 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir and the 2016 Titan Willamette Valley Pinot Noir—at $1 per taste, refunded on a single bottle purchase.



The family-friendly evening is held on the first Friday of every month and runs from 5-9 p.m., rain or shine. It includes more than 20 different Downtown Newberg locations.



Free and open to the public, Newberg’s shopkeepers stay open late for wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres and live music. All participating establishments display a small banner, making it easy to find the next ARTwalk destination.



Pop in and visit with Dave if you’re out and about!



