First Class Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting

Please join us January 18, 2020 for a rare vertical tasting of our First Class Pinot Noirs.



Come and meet our Winemaker, Michael Hammond, and learn about Benton-Lane’s older vintages of First Class Pinot Noir’s. You will be seated in our barrel room where you will do a side by side tasting of our 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 First Class Pinot Noirs. Michael will lead the tasting with an emphasis on the weather for that vintage and how it affected each wine, as well as stories of the harvest that year.



After the event we will have a social time where you can mingle and ask questions. There will be light appetizers and we will be pouring additional older First Class Pinot Noir’s.



These wines will be available for purchase after the event. There are limited quantities available on some of these wines so make sure you get yours before they are gone.



DATE: Saturday, January 18, 2020



TIME: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm



PRICE: $40 General Public $35 Wine Club



Seating is limited so please call us at 541-847-5792 to place your reservation.



Must be 21 or older for this event.

