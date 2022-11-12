|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
|All Dates:
Fireside Series - International Pinot noir Seminar
Explore Pinot noir wines from top regions around the world. A specially curated experience from top producers, boutique vineyards, and local Pinot noir will be offered as we taste and learn about winemaking styles, processes, and sense of place.
COME HUNGRY –> Pinot noir-friendly small bites will be provided with your tasting.
MORE DETAILS –> Reserve your seat now! This event is limited to a total of 12 guests for an intimate tasting and learning experience, and is only offered November 12, 2022.
Tickets: https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
===
ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES
The Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon.
. A specially curated experience from top producers, boutique vineyards, and local Pinot noir will b