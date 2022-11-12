 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
All Dates:Nov 12, 2022 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Fireside Series - International Pinot noir Seminar

Explore Pinot noir wines from top regions around the world. A specially curated experience from top producers, boutique vineyards, and local Pinot noir will be offered as we taste and learn about winemaking styles, processes, and sense of place.

COME HUNGRY –> Pinot noir-friendly small bites will be provided with your tasting.

MORE DETAILS –> Reserve your seat now! This event is limited to a total of 12 guests for an intimate tasting and learning experience, and is only offered November 12, 2022.

Tickets: https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
===

ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES
The Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon.

. A specially curated experience from top producers, boutique vineyards, and local Pinot noir will b

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable