|Location:
|Coeur de Terre
|Map:
|21000 SW Eagle Point, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038834111
|Email:
|janna@cdtvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://21000 SW Eagle Point
|All Dates:
Fireside Music Series
Visit us for our Fall/Winter Music Series with Austen Patty and The Jones Brothers. They play a combination of cover and original songs, along with soulful/blues jams! Please come join us inside our cozy tasting room. We’ll have the fireplace going and wine flowing! Charcuterie boards will be available for purchase. A perfect appetizer before your dinner reservations.
The Fireplace is Glowing and The Wine is Flowing Winter Music Series