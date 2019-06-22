Fire Your Boss at Wild Wines

Summer Solstice is here! Enjoy the first evening of the summer with good company at Wild Wines! We'll have Illinois Valley folk punk band, Fire Your Boss, playing a lively set and delicious farm-to-table food cooked up by the Black Acorn food truck.



Always free and family-friendly!



June 22, 2019 from 5-9pm

Wild Wines

4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR

www.enjoywildwines.com

(541)899-1565