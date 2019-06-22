 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd., Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://4550 Little Applegate Rd
All Dates:Jun 22, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fire Your Boss at Wild Wines

Summer Solstice is here! Enjoy the first evening of the summer with good company at Wild Wines! We'll have Illinois Valley folk punk band, Fire Your Boss, playing a lively set and delicious farm-to-table food cooked up by the Black Acorn food truck.

Always free and family-friendly!

June 22, 2019 from 5-9pm
Wild Wines
4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR
www.enjoywildwines.com
(541)899-1565

